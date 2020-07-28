Construction underway on new Williamston Police Dept. and Fire/Rescue expansion

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Growth is coming to Williamston, as construction is underway for the town’s police and fire headquarters.

Police will get a new police building in downtown Williamston. Crews are also renovating and expanding the fire department building. Town administrator John O’Daniel said these projects are much needed. Both departments’ current facilities are old and in need of updates.

“They’ve been in their building for over 41 years. They used to share with the fire department but in that time they have continued to grow and they’ve just really outgrown the space they have. This has been something that has been a need that we have been looking at for over 14 years and everything finally came together,” said O’Daniel.

The projects cost around $5 million funded by local tax revenue and general funds and federal grants. Construction on the facilities is expected to be done next March.