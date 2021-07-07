Core Sound Waterflow Museum to honor active military, veterans, COVID heroes at annual shrimp fry event

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Core Sound Museum is gearing up for a weekend celebration honoring COVID heroes.

It’s the museum’s annual All-American Shrimp Fry. The event honors active military, veterans, healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and school staff. This is the museum’s first big event after Hurricane Florence recovery and COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

“This year, as we are now getting back into full swing after COVID, we said we have more than just military heroes we want to say thank you to all the people who were on the frontlines of the COVID battle,” said Karen Amspacher, director of Core Sound Waterfowl Museum.

There will be music from the U.S. Marine Corps band, tributes, speakers, entertainment and more. The event is Saturday at the museum. The fun starts at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the community.

For more information on how to purchase a shrimp plate, click here.