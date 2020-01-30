Crash leads to death investigation in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that leaves one person deceased.

On Wednesday night at approxiamtely 11:16 p.m., the Wayne County Communication center received a call about a female subject slumped over in a vehicle near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road.

As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to a vehicle crash.

Deputies said upon their arrival they found a vehicle in the ditch and the driver, a young white female, was found deceased inside the vehicle.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol was also called to the scene.

At this time, the cause of death is undetermined and the incident remains under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin is notified.