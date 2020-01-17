Craven CC to hold ribbon cutting for new STEM Center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Craven Community College will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new STEM Center on February 18.

The STEM Center officially opened its doors this week in time for the start of the spring 2020 semester.

The facility has eight classrooms, two science and engineering labs and six offices to accommodate several Craven CC faculty and staff members and students of various curriculum and non-curriculum courses.

Dr. Ray Staats, Craven CC president says, ” This is an exciting moment in the College’s history, particularly for our Havelock Campus. Opening this state-of-the-art facility completes a strategic journey for more than 10 years in the making. The STEM Center complements our many technology-focused programs on the campus, and is the perfect venue for our partnerships with Early College EAST and the NC State Mechanical Engineering program.”

The project was approved by the State Board of Community Colleges on Jan. 20, 2017.

Construction on the approximately 16,000-square-foot structure began in Dec. 2018.