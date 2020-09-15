Craven Co. residents reflect on Hurricane Florence 2 years later

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been two years since Hurricane Florence came through the East, leaving thousands without homes.

Many people in Craven County are still feeling the lingering effects of that storm.

Kristy Kulberg lost everything in Hurricane Florence.

“We had almost six feet of water in our house from the storm surge,” she said. “Traumatic is the best word I can think of.”

Kulberg is still recovering two years later, but with the help of Samaritan’s Purse, was able to recover emotionally.

“Samaritan’s Purse came in and mucked and gutted my home and one of the volunteers had some experience with hurricane losses herself,” she said. “She was somebody when I said, ‘I’m okay. God’s got it,’ she said, ‘tell me how okay you really aren’t.’ And that’s when I could really open up. I wanted to be that person for others because that was an important part of my recovery.”

Kulberg became a part of the Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance (CCDRA) to put other hurricane victims, like Joyce Muhammad, into new homes.

Like Kulberg, Muhammad lost everything in Hurricane Florence.

She was connected with the CCDRA through her husband, who died just two months after the hurricane.

The alliance gave her a new mobile home, where she moved in last month.

“It had to have been God that sent them because I was in a bad way,” said Muhammad.

Muhammad and Kulberg bonded over their mutual experiences, and now the two are lifelong friends.