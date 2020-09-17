Craven Co. School Board to decide if CCS can move to mix of online and in-person learning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – We’re nearing the end of the first nine weeks of the school year.

It’s also decision time for many school districts on whether to start, or expand, in-person learning.

Right now, all Craven County Schools students are utilizing all remote learning.

But that could soon change if the school board decides the district can move to a mix of online and in-person instruction.

The board will decide in a meeting Thursday evening if students can come back for in-person instruction.

The proposed plan is for elementary students to attend two days a week, and middle and high school students to go one day a week.

A survey conducted by the district says 60 to 70 percent of parents, teachers and students want some form of in-person learning.

The county’s health director plans for in-person learning.

“If we have the director saying they encourage it and they put their stamp of approval on it, what’s holding them back.” said Dee Taylor, whose daughter attends Grover C. Fields Middle School. “What are they afraid of at this point?”

A teacher at New Bern High School, Gayle Hardy, says she wants to see her students, but understands the board’s hesitation.

“Just for the good of everybody, we do better together,” she said. “We have to figure out how to do that safely and I think Craven County Schools is working hard to do that.”

The board will hear public comments at Thursday’s meeting.

Stick with WNCT for updates.