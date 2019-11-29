Craven County deputies find narcotics during traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A traffic violation lands three people in jail.

The arrest happened Thursday night at the intersection of NC 55 Highway East and Whitehurst Road.

During the stop, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office found heroin, methamphetamine, and other items.

Blake Hill, 20, is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle for sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donna Henries Salgado, 45, is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Toby Cox, 40, is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.