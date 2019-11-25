Craven County ramps to close for future interstate upgrades

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Three highway ramps in Craven County will be closed this week for about 12 hours.

The closures are apart of upgrades for the future Interstate 42.

The closures will be Tuesday, November 26, between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The following ramps will be closed with detours in place:

U.S. 70 Eastbound entry ramp from U.S. 17 : continue on U.S. 17 to exit U.S 70 West for Kinston. Travel approximately ¾ mile to Exit 409 (Clarks Road). Take exit and turn left at the stop sign at top of exit ramp. Go over bridge and turn left onto U.S. 70 Eastbound.

: continue on U.S. 17 to exit U.S 70 West for Kinston. Travel approximately ¾ mile to Exit 409 (Clarks Road). Take exit and turn left at the stop sign at top of exit ramp. Go over bridge and turn left onto U.S. 70 Eastbound. U.S. 70 Eastbound exit ramp onto N.C. 43 : continue on U.S. 70 East for approximately 2.8 miles to Glenburnie Road. Take the exit and turn left at the stop light at top of exit ramp. Go over the bridge and turn left onto U.S. 70 West. Travel approximately 2 miles, take Exit 411 (N.C. 43).

: continue on U.S. 70 East for approximately 2.8 miles to Glenburnie Road. Take the exit and turn left at the stop light at top of exit ramp. Go over the bridge and turn left onto U.S. 70 West. Travel approximately 2 miles, take Exit 411 (N.C. 43). U.S. 70 Eastbound entry ramp from N.C. 43: take exit to U.S. 70 West. Travel approximately two miles to Exit 409 (Clarks Road). Take the exit and turn left at the stop sign at top of exit ramp. Go over the bridge and turn left onto U.S. 70 East.

During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will pave the outside eastbound lanes of U.S. 70.

The construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders, along with milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.