NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing New Bern woman.

30-year-old Dawn Michelle Birdsong was last seen on Thursday morning at approximately 9:00 a.m. walking on Antioch Road.

Officials said it is unknown what her clothing description was.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dawn Birdsong contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620