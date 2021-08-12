Craven County “Stuff the Bus” event this weekend, donations still needed

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County’s Partners in Education is hosting its annual “Stuff the Bus” event and they are still in need of school supplies.

The event will take place Saturday, August 14th from 10 am – 2 pm in front of the Staples in New Bern.

Shoppers can donate school supplies for students who have been identified as in need by their school counselors and principals. Supplies collected will be disbursed to students in need once the school year starts.

Volunteers will be on hand honking the horn of the school bus each time a donation is made.

For those who can’t attend the Saturday event but still want to donate, you can drop off school supplies year-round at the PIE office, located at 3600 Trent Road in the Craven County Schools Central Services office.

OR

Many businesses have agreed to be drop-off locations and will collect items for the drive until Friday, August 13th. Those locations will then deliver all donated supplies to the “Stuff the Bus” event on Saturday.

For more information about Partners In Education, programs and grants, or how you can donate, call Darlene Brown, Executive Director of Craven County Partners In Education at (252) 514-6321, or email Darlene.Brown@cravenk12.org.