“Love, everybody wanna have love in their life.”



Volunteers from Greenville PD, Koinonia Christian Church, and Lowes are showing just that to the Riverdale Community.



By improving the area with what they call environmental design.



“So by using principals of crime prevention through environmental design; That helps to actually helps change to where it’s not so conducive to crime” Captain David Anderson, Greenville Police Department.



Dozens of community members spent their Saturday working on projects like:



Building Fencing



Pressure washing homes



Lawn care and Electrical work



even renovating a deck.



…doing this all out of love….



“To have love you have to show love and the only way we can shot love is throw our actions and what we can do to help our the community” Said Rodger Daniels, Koinonia Christian Center Church



This didn’t come easy. They got some special help from The Lowe’s Project, assisting with funding and supplies.



“It’s a great opportunity. I’ve participated in a lot of these projects. I love coming out and being able to help the community anytime I get the chance” said Alan Parnell, The Lowe’s Project



This is the first time 8 homes have been worked on in one day.



“Our goal is one house at a time making this community look better…A well-kept neighborhood is less conducive to criminal activity” said Captain Anderson



A community teaming up and working towards the future… Together.



“Preventing crime is the whole community it’s not just the police department we’re just a real small portion of it. So when everyone comes together that’s how we truly prevent crime” said Captain Anderson