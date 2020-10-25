Cunningham keeps low in NC Senate race marked by his affair

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham is bypassing uncomfortable questions about his extramarital activities in the final days of his race with GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. Cunningham acknowledged three weeks ago that he exchanged sexually suggestive texts with a woman who is not his wife. The Associated Press later reported they had an intimate encounter as recent as July. He’s mostly stuck to controlled virtual calls with interest groups and small, unannounced in-person appearances. Tillis and his allies have blasted Cunningham’s reticence. The U.S. Senate race is now the most expensive in history, with its outcome possibly deciding control of the chamber.

