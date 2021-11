DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Dare County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a highway closure due to ocean overwash.

Around 9 am Sunday morning, the NCDOT closed NC Highway 12 at Mirlo Beach due to overwash coming through the north end of Buxton by the Cape Hatteras Motel.

Officials say the area is expected to get worse with high tide.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to continue monitoring road conditions before heading out in that area.

For real-time travel information visit DriveNC.gov