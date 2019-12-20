DEA and FDA shut down 44 websites advertising illegal vaping cartridges

FILE – In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a woman exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash. A former Juul Labs executive is alleging that the vaping company knowingly shipped 1 million tainted nicotine pods to customers. The allegation comes in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Oct. 29, by a former finance executive who was fired by the vaping giant earlier this year. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the seizure of 44 website domains offering to sell illicit vaping cartridges containing THC and other adulterated substances.

“In the wake of recent injuries and deaths caused by vaping products, these seizures send a message to anyone seeking to capitalize on this dangerous trend,” said Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “DEA will continue to work in lockstep with FDA and other federal, state, and local partners to use all our authorities to pursue anyone that violates our laws and puts Americans in harm’s way.”

Some of the online networks advertised THC vaping cartridges by brand names alongside pictures and statements about THC levels or other information clearly indicating the items for sale are considered a controlled substance under federal law.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, ” The joint investigation uncovered that many of the websites sold products and charged the purchaser, but did not deliver a product. Other websites, not specifically identified as scams, have yet to deliver products ordered during the investigation.”