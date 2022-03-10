SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and an off-duty firefighter was injured in a shooting Thursday morning, the Salisbury Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 9 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at a home in the 900 block of Sunset Drive. Two men were found in the front yard of the home suffering from gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

Sunset Drive Homicide Investigation

The other victim was an off-duty Salisbury firefighter, according to the police report. It’s unclear at this time what the extent of his injuries are.

Both names are being withheld at this time, police said.

Neighbors tell QCN that police at the scene said the off-duty firefighter and the man who was killed were in an altercation, which led up to the fatal shooting.

Salisbury Police said they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time. No one has been charged at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.