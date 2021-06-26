Demonstrators in High Point hold ‘No Justice No Peace’ march to demand justice for Fred Cox Jr.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Demonstrators in High Point held the “No Justice No Peace” march on Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Fred Cox Jr., who was killed while attending a funeral in High Point in November.

The march was lead by Reverend Greg Drumwright and attorney Ben Crump after a press conference that started around 4:25 p.m.

“Next steps for us looks like us continuing to fight, continuing to put our knee on the neck of a broken criminal justice system,” Drumwright said.

The 18-year-old was shot and killed by a plain-clothed Davidson County deputy who was at the same funeral as Cox.

In June, the Guilford County District Attorney said no charges will be filed against the deputy.

“I am a bit concerned about the climate of the criminal justice system in North Carolina after Fred Cox’s death,” Drumwright said.

The march endedat the courthouse. Drumwright and Crump were joined by the mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.