Deputies: Foul play suspected in death investigation

CURRIE, N.C. (AP) — An investigation regarding a body found on Christmas Day indicates foul play was a factor in the death, according to authorities.

Bennie Donnell Jones was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Currie, news outlets reported citing a statement from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the address where Jones’ body was found, Capt. Billy Sanders said.

It’s unclear how Jones died or how long the body had been there.

Anyone with knowledge about Jones or the location the body was found is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.