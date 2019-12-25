Deputies investigate shooting in Nash County

Live Now
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCT) The Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Bailey.

On Tuesday evening, Nash County Deputies responded to the 8300 block of Old Smithfield Road regarding an individual being shot.

Deputies said, upon their arrival, they located an individual who had been wounded.

EMS personnel transported the wounded adult male to Wake Med for emergency medical treatment.

The status of the wounded individual is currently unknown due to ongoing treatment.

One person has been detained for questioning and another subject who left the scene presumably in a vehicle is being sought for questioning, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

