Deputies searching for man accused of attempted murder in Hertford Co.

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Hertford County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies at Hertford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Quayshaun Deonte Howington, also known as “Mad Max,” whom they say is wanted for attempted murder.

Authorities say Howington is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Howington is urged to call the Hertford Count Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Hotline at (252) 358-7841 or the Hertford County Communications Center at (252) 358-0231.

Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.