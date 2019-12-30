Live Now
Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Currituck

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s office says Faith Pellini was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday walking on Tulls Creek Road heading toward Moyock Elementary School by the Sawyertown intersection.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts, and was carrying a silver suitcase.

Officials are urging the public to call (252) 232-2216 for any information regarding her disappearance.

