Deputies searching for Missing Person in Croatan

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County deputies are currently searching for Joshua

Clauson, 20, of 1202 Lake Road, Lake Road MHP, Npt after he failed to return from a walk in the Croatan National Forest.

Family members reported Joshua entered the woods with a relative around 10:00 am on Saturday, at the rear of the mobile home park off Lake Rd. The relative reported they got lost and became separated. The relative was eventually able to find his way out on Rams Horn Road off Nine Foot Road after listening to the sounds of passing vehicles. Deputies were unable to locate Clauson during the overnight hours and called in search and rescue teams.

On Sunday, 05/30/2021, teams from Coastal Carolina Search and Rescue based out of Pitt County, Brunswick Search & Rescue, and Chocowinity Search & Rescue met with Carteret County deputies for a briefing at 8:00am at the Newport Fire Department Lake Road Substation.

Currently, teams have broken up into two groups with two staging areas, one in the rear of Lake Road MHP and one at the end of Rams Horn Road. Approximately thirty searchers and three K-9’s are working the area.

Joshua is described as a 20-year-old white male with red hair last seen wearing a khaki tank top and

blue jeans.