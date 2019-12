BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a runaway juvenile from Newport.

15-year-old Susana Carrazco-Jauregui was last seen on Monday at 940 Hwy 24.

She was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie and is approximately 5′ and 125 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Detective JC Hawks from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.