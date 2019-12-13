Detours to affect traffic in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Detours will affect traffic in uptown Greenville beginning Sunday.

The section of South Greene Street between West Third Street and West Fourth Street is expected to close at 6 a.m. on Sunday and remain closed until 6 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto West Fourth Street, South Washington Street, and West Third Street.

Greene Street closure (December 15)

This closure is expected to last one day.

On Monday at 7 a.m. the eastbound lane of West Fourth Street between South Greene Street and South Washington Street will close for construction.

4th Street eastbound closure (December 16-January 3)

This closure is expected to be in place through January 3, 2020.