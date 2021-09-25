Donation drive will help those affected by Hurricane Ida

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Ida, a Category 4 major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall earlier this month causing catastrophic flooding and damage to the Houma, LA area.

In partnership with Swansboro Rotary and Saia LTL Freight, TransImpact is asking for donations to help support those who are still dealing with the impact of Ida.

Donations can be dropped off Saturday, September 25 – Monday, October 4 at Swansboro Rotary Civic Center (located at 1104 State Road 1447, Swansboro, NC 28584) and TransImpact HQ.

Drop off times:

Saturday, September 25th between 8a-12p

Monday, September 27th between 12p-6p

Wednesday, September 29th between 12p-6p

Friday, October 1st between 12p-6p

Saturday, October 2nd between 8a-12p

Monday, October 3rd between 8a-12p

Donations will also be accepted M-F between 8a-5p at TransImpact HQ, located at 8921 Crew Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.

Items needed: