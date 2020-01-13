Dozens gather in Raleigh to remember victims in jetliner downing in Iran

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens gathered in Raleigh Sunday evening to show their support for the 176 people aboard a Ukrainian jetliner that went down Wednesday.

Iran has admitted to accidentally shooting the passenger plane out of the sky. It was taking off from Tehran at the time.

“Many of them were from Iran. They were, the majority of them, were young kids that have left the country to continue their education and build a new life for them,” said Nazi Ahmadi Kite, an Iranian American who helped organize the vigil.

Kite said it’s personal.

“The feeling everyone has is they could have been any of us. Any of us could have been on that flight because a lot of us go and visit our families,” she explained.

The vigil was held in front of the Wake County Courthouse. Many of those that came together were Iranian-Americans. They lit candles, sang songs and prayed.

“It doesn’t matter how and why we’re just here to share our feelings with their families. To say we are with you guys and we are so sad,” Jimmy Ras said.

Among those killed was North Carolina State University grad Bahareh Karami. She graduated back in 2012. She was working in Ontario, Canada.

“That night that accident happened, the incident happened, we did not sleep, none of us. Even my sister who lives in Canada. Because we were hoping at least there will be survivors,” Floura Kasebi, Karami’s host mom said.

Karami was just 33 years old.