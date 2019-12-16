Dunkin’ donates $25,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Dunkin’ Donuts announced today they raised $25,000 through their annual in-store paper icon program in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The donation will be given to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina on Tuesday.

This will support over 590,000 individuals living in the Food Bank of CENC’s coverage area.

“As local residents of the area, we saw first-hand the damage Hurricane Florence wrecked on our community and as business owners, we knew we were in a position to help those who were in need,” said Rick Holloway, Vice President of James City Donuts, LLC.

“We are able to provide delicious food and beverages to our customers in our stores, but through these funds, we will be able to nourish an entire community in need.”

Team members from Dunkin’ Donuts including Willian Jayne III will be donating their time on Tuesday by volunteering to sort food in the warehouse.