The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple incidents involving the shooting of livestock. These incidents happened off of Highway 111 near Ashley Duncan Lane in Albertson, N.C.

If you have any information, please contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. The office is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of offender(s).

Please contact Detective J. Green at (910) 296-2150 if you have any information.