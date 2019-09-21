Duplin Co. SO search for woman in connection to several home break-ins

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman and vehicle in connection to multiple break-ins.

The vehicle is a 2004 Nissan Altima white in color. The vehicle has a NC registration plate of FEJ 3832. The vehicle is registered to a Barbara Sade Nixon of Jacksonville, NC.

The 2004 Nissan Altima has been in the area of multiple breaking and entering incidents in the Pin Hook, Cypress Creek, and Angola Bay areas.

If anyone finds this vehicle in the area, you are encouraged to contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Barbara Sade Nixon, she is wanted for questioning by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office in reference to these incidents.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the break and entering’s.