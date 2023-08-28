RALEIGH, N.C. — Tiffany Warner of Durham tried her luck on a Carolina Keno ticket and won $168,750, the largest prize won in the history of the Keno game.

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for.

Warner’s big win occurred Friday afternoon with a multiplier ticket purchased during the last Carolina Keno Bonus hour promotion. She matched all seven numbers in a 7 Spot game and with a 5X multiplier and a 50 percent bonus ended up with a ticket worth $168,750.

Warner purchased her winning ticket from The House on South Miami Boulevard in Durham. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $120,251.

