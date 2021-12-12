Dylan Quick Foundation hosts Toy Drive for kids with cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –The Dylan Quick Foundation is hosting their 3rd annual Toy Drive for children with cancer.

The group is collecting new, unwrapped toys until December 13th.

Ages of the children who will benefit range from infants to 18 years of age. All toys collected will be delivered to the Children’s Hospital in Greenville before Christmas.

Tammy Quick, Executive Director and Co-founder of the foundation says, “The first year we filled an 18ft U-Haul with toys, and the second year we filled a 15ft U-Haul.” They hope to do even better this year despite low donations due to the pandemic.

If you want to support the Toy Drive but don’t want to go out and shop the foundation has created a wish list with Amazon for the Toy Drive just click the link to shop from home and you can have it shipped right to the foundation.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS: