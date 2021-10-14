Early voting for municipal elections to begin today, Greenville’s postponed to March

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Municipal elections are our most interesting. We see them decided by one vote, we see ties, we see write-ins win,” said Dave Davis, the Pitt County Director of Elections.

Early voting starts on October 14th. Some may ask, does it really matter I get out early?

“Well, you don’t know what’s going to happen on Election Day,” said Davis.

Dave Davis is the Director of Elections for Pitt County. He says local elections like these can be just as important as any others.

“It’s really important, these are the folks that manage the government, your local government, and they’re accessible you’re going to see them in the grocery store, they’re your neighbor, so you can easily talk to them.”

Here in Pitt County, early voting will be open for every city except Greenville, the county’s seat. Davis says this is due to ongoing redistricting in town.

“We anticipate Greenville residents will show up wanting to vote and we will have to let them know, come back in a few more months,” said Davis.

But how has turnout looked in the past?

“Presidential election we will have some 70 something percent turn out and this election we will be lucky if we make 15 percent.” Dave Davis, Dir. of Elections for Pitt County

Why is this you may ask?

“You have some, where they always have a solid turnout like Simpson and Winterville always have a solid turnout but then you have other municipalities where if there’s no opposition to any candidates running they’re like what’s the point and people stay home.”

Davis noting that although the voter registration deadline has passed, those looking to cast their ballots still have a chance during the early voting period.

You’ll have to show an official document with your current name and address and once you do that, they’ll get you registered in the system and you’ll vote right then and there,” said Davis.

He says they will require workers to wear masks but when it comes to voters, they cannot enforce any rule like that because they cannot block a voter’s right to cast their ballot. He also mentions for these elections, they have not received a single absentee ballot for Pitt County, making him wary of turnout.

Click here for a list of times and locations you can cast your ballot at.