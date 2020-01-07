East Carolina Dental Society host 18th Annual Give Kids a Smile Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The East Carolina Dental Society is hosting its 18th annual Annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

The event will be held on February 7 at 1021 Johns Hopkins Drive in Greenville.

Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event held each year to help provide free dental care to children who have no access to dental care.

The event also helps to raise awareness of the critical need to expand access to care for children.

Local dentists from the ECDS, along with the ECU School of Dental Medicine, will provide free cleanings, x-rays, fluoride, and treatment for 100 children.

They are joined by the ECU College of Nursing, Brody School of Medicine, Pitt County Health Department, and Maynards Children’s Hospital to provide free blood pressure checks, height, and weight measurements, BMI consultations, educational materials, and medical/vaccination history reviews.

This event is for children ages 5 to 15 years old who do not currently have a dentist or dental insurance.

An appointment is required—call 252-364-8107 for more information or find us on Facebook (@ecdsgivekidsasmileday).