Economic protest calls for consumers to shop from black-owned businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After months of protests about racial inequality, Black Americans are protesting economically today.

July 7, 2020, is Blackout Day, when African Americans and allies refuse to spend money to show the power minority consumers have.

But if they must buy something, shoppers are encouraged to support black-owned businesses.

“It’s a good day to kind of like slow the world down for a day so we can bring awareness to what’s happening,” said Jamerus Payton, owner of Carolina Chicken and Waffles.

It’s a day declared by activist Calvin Martyr on his YouTube channel as a time to send a message.

Owner of Give Me Glam Beauty Bar, Kendra Barrett, says supporting black-owned businesses benefits the community as a whole.

“It’s important to support black-owned businesses because it brings the money back into our community and to be able to help things specifically with our community,” said Barrett.

Barrett says she has noticed a difference in support since the national push to support black enterprises began.

“It means a lot to me for being a black business owner,” she said. “It’s giving us more of a platform for more people to see us. Because most people don’t even know about my business. When they do find out about it they’re like, ‘you were here this whole time?'”

Payton says it’s important for all Greenville business owners to support each other because they all have ‘green’ in common.

“Show how strong we are together versus divided,” he said. “I always say collaboration over fragmentation and I think this is another opportunity where we can do that. Allow people that look like us the opportunity to support, but also pour back into our community.”

Both Payton and Barrett hope this initiative will shine a light on great black-owned businesses in the East.