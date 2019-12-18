ECU Center for Survey Research releases recent research on legalization of marijuana

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The East Carolina University Center for Survey Research has released its latest report on American’s opinion on the legalization of marijuana.

According to the research:

62% of adults in the United States support the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes

61% of adults in the United States believe marijuana does not lead to the use of other illegal drugs

76% of those born before 1946, the silent and greatest generations, oppose the legalization of marijuana

76% of millennial and post-millennial generations support the legalization of marijuana

The researh suggests that the type and/or lack of exposure to anti-drug campaigns have swayed the perception of marijuana use in society, leading to the wise range of opinions between the generations.