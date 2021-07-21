ECU collaborates with Dartmouth College to understand long-term COVID-19 symptoms

The report indicated that just under 19% of all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients began to exhibit “persistent or new symptoms” 30 days or more after their initial positive diagnosis. (Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Probably the most consistent feature is fatigue beyond anything they’ve ever experienced before. Frequently we see patients with not only fatigue but the shortness of breath,” said Paul Bolin.

It’s called Post-acute COVID syndrome, the long-term effects of coronavirus.

“Persistence of symptoms beyond four weeks after the onset of symptoms,” said Bolin. Long-term symptoms also include severe headaches, chest and joint pain.

“This is a very real disease and a lot of people out there are suffering from it,” he explained.

Paul Bolin is the chair of medicine at East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine. He’s seeing an increase in reported long-term COVID symptoms.

“I’ve seen the prevalence to be as low as 15% of all people that have covid to greater than 50%.”

Bolin said the syndrome also has psychological effects.

A lot of people that have had COVID and have come through this and have these prolonged symptoms, I’m worried that people think they’re not really sick. I’ve been very moved by the impact of sitting down with someone and validating their symptoms,” he said.

As cases continue to rise, Bolin said the best defense is getting vaccinated.

“The longer we go without higher penetrance of vaccinations the longer the time that the virus has to mutate. that’s our only tool right now is the vaccine.”

ECU is working to understand and treat the after-effects of the virus.

“We are actually cataloging these symptoms in collaboration with Dartmouth College to try to better determine exactly what this syndrome is and more importantly how to treat it.”