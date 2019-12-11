ECU ‘Down with Dog Days’ help students destress during finals week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) ECU held an event where students could interact with a therapy dog to take their minds off finals.

Exams can bring a lot of pressure and ECU is giving students a chance to relax.

Those running to the library to study or heading out to an exam were able to interact with a therapy dog to have a quick mental break.

The ECU Collegiate Recovery Community put on this stress relief event in an effort to help students do well on finals.

The CRC encourages students to map out their semesters, but know at times it is unavoidable.

The CRC Coordinator, Jarmichael Harris, stated: “The goal for today is just to have students relax take a few moments, breath, not think about finals quite as much and celebrate the fact they made it this far.”

The CRC wants to help students manage their stress all year round, not just until finals.

For more information check out the ECU Collegiate Recovery Community.