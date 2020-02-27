ECU honors the life, legacy of Dr. Andrew Best

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is honoring the life and legacy of a local civil rights leader and medical trailblazer.

Laupus Library History Collections recently installed a new exhibit honoring Dr. Andrew Best.

He was an African American physician and humanitarian in Greenville.

Dr. Best helped desegregate East Carolina College and Pitt County Memorial Hospital, now Vidant Medical Center.

He left a lasting legacy at ECU and Greenville.

“Dr. Best is no longer with us so he can’t tell his story anymore but we still can through those interviews and his materials and I think that his story is such a great one for anybody to hear,” said Marlena Rose, Assistant Director of Collections and Historical Services.

Dr. Best died in 2005.

The exhibit on his life runs through May 10th at ECU’s Laupus Health Sciences Library.