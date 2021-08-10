ECU opens new student living center, Jolly Roger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The new Jolly Roger student living facility officially opened today. Just a 10-minute walk to ECU’s main campus and university athletic district, the seven-story center has a resort-style pool and bar, and a two-story fitness center.

Located on Charles Boulevard and 14th Street, the 4.6-acre site covers two city blocks and is just a mile from Greenville’s uptown district.

Newly designed rooms and top-of-the-line amenities make the Jolly Roger the place to be according to students like ECU junior Sutton Young who has already signed his lease.

“It’s really just a game changer for ECU housing. It’s really going to set the standard for luxury housing in Greenville. It’s in a great location, it has great study spaces, lounges, just an all well-rounded place for students.”

Sutton Young, ECU student

Students can officially begin moving into the new living center Thursday, August 12th.

Jolly Roger Community Amenities:

  • Indoor and outdoor amenities accommodate meeting and study rooms, leisure and dining areas, recreation opportunities, and designated spaces to enjoy Pirate Nation athletics.
  • Resort-style rooftop pool is surrounded by an amenity deck featuring a wet bar, vending, cabanas, TVs, sound system, and gas grill stations. Adjacent to the pool area is a “Four Seasons Building” with lounge seating and TVs for year-round entertainment.
  • Grounds include a fire pit, gas grilling stations, seating areas for dining, dog park, game tables, and courtyard areas.
  • The main deck features a grand staircase with multiple lounge levels for gathering, TVs and power outlets for study use, and common area gathering.
  • Two-story fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and a mezzanine deck overlooking main fitness level
  • On-demand yoga studio, open-air flex fitness area
  • Lite-fare mini-market with vending, snacks, beverages, and everyday essentials
  • Alumni and parent banquet hall and game day lounge
  • Wi-fi lounge with cloud-based printers provides a quiet study atmosphere.
  • Private study rooms are located on every floor of the student housing building, each with movable furniture and various designated uses to accommodate quiet study, presentations, research, and group collaboration.

