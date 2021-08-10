ECU opens new student living center, Jolly Roger

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The new Jolly Roger student living facility officially opened today. Just a 10-minute walk to ECU’s main campus and university athletic district, the seven-story center has a resort-style pool and bar, and a two-story fitness center.

Located on Charles Boulevard and 14th Street, the 4.6-acre site covers two city blocks and is just a mile from Greenville’s uptown district.

Newly designed rooms and top-of-the-line amenities make the Jolly Roger the place to be according to students like ECU junior Sutton Young who has already signed his lease.

“It’s really just a game changer for ECU housing. It’s really going to set the standard for luxury housing in Greenville. It’s in a great location, it has great study spaces, lounges, just an all well-rounded place for students.” Sutton Young, ECU student

Students can officially begin moving into the new living center Thursday, August 12th.

Jolly Roger Community Amenities: