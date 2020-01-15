ECU presents exhibit on Princeville, first chartered black town in U.S.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University’s Department of Sociology, Department of History, Program in Maritime Studies and the Freedom Organization of Princeville is sponsoring the free exhibit, ” “Princeville, North Carolina: Heritage and a Sense of Place.”

The exhibit will be on display from January 21 through February 21 at the Joyner Library, Research and Instructional Services Hallway (first floor).

Organizers of the project include ECU’s Dr. Susan Pearce, associate professor of sociology, and Dr. Lynn Harris, associate professor of history and maritime studies.

Through the exhibit, the public will learn about the history of Princeville, Greenville’s neighbor and the first chartered black town in the United States.

This project is funded by the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.