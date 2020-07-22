ECU SGA hosts virtual town hall ahead of early move in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Early move in for ECU students starts Wednesday.

The university’s Student Government Association hosted a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon in preparation for that return.

While the school year will look different, some things will stay the same.

Students will still be able to eat in the dining halls.

All tables are spaced six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

The dining halls are reduced to 50 percent capacity.

There will no longer be self-serve or cook-to-order stations.

Managers will monitor lines to avoid crowding.

Administrators are adding 36 outdoor tables with umbrellas.

Another change will be bus operations.

All buses will operate at 50 percent capacity.

No one will sit directly in front of or behind another person.

The university is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

ECU’s Associate Vice Chancellor of Campus Living and Dining Services, Bill McCartney, says the shortage will have an affect on how students can get around.

“They are short right now 60 bus drivers and that will have an impact on service level,” said McCartney. “A part of that means that routes that aren’t tied to academics will not be running in the early fall until the bus driver pool expands. So the Walmart runs and the Target runs, even actually the run potentially between our two campuses–the medial campus and our main campus. Those will not be occuring.”

McCartney says some of the night time routes to uptown Greenville will also be cut.

McCartney says he’s confident in the plans ECU has made, but he worries about off-campus activities.

“The thing that worries me is not what happens when you’re a part of our community on campus going to class, going to dining halls,” said McCartney. “What worries me is what students are going to be doing after classes are over. What are the choices that you’re making Friday night at 10 o’clock at night? Are you going out to parties? Are you trying to go to clubs? Are you trying to go to bars? Are you doing those things that are going to place yourself and the rest of us at risk?”

Though campus will look different, administrators are confident ECU students will understand the changes made.