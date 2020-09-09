ECU suspends freshman residency policy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU officials are making plans for the spring 2021 semester.

They say they’re planning for dorms to be open.

Normally, freshman are required to live on campus, but university officials expect residence halls will be limited to one person per room.

This means some freshman won’t be able to come back.

Many students are happy with their decision to live off campus this year, but they feel for the freshman who had to go home.

“They’re leaving high school just like I was last year,” said Hampton Bender, ECU sophomore. “Their parents were probably happy that their kids got to go to college. Only about two weeks into living in a dorm, they’re on their own, and they have to go right back home.”

Riley Cargin is an out-of-state student at ECU.

“If they say, ‘oh, everyone off campus now,’ I can’t do that,” she said. “I have friends with cars here, but it would take my family quite a while to come down here and get me.”

Cargin is able to stay on campus as a student athlete.

“It’s just kind of a weird dynamic now because I spend all day in my room not being around anybody,” she said.”

She’s now in a single room in Scott Residence Hall and grateful to be on campus.

“It’s nice to know that there’s some sense of certainty for everyone staying on campus, not just the athletes,” she said.

Students who moved out of dorms before September 1 will be able to waive the on-campus residency requirement for spring.