ECU to host 2021 Fall Job and Internship Fair for both students and alumni

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU Career Services will host the 2021 Fall Job and Internship Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 6 through the job database called Handshake. The virtual event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

This career fair is open to all majors and will feature over 70 employers hiring for internships, part-time, co-op and full-time positions. Employers will have group and one-on-one sessions available for students to sign up and connect with recruiters throughout the four-hour event. During these sessions, recruiters will provide information on their organization’s career opportunities.

ECU Career Services will continue to host virtual career fairs in response to COVID-19 and in accordance with ECU and state government social distancing protocols. Career Services has placed emphasis on preparing students for these virtual fairs through webinars and drop-in appointments both in person and virtually.

“The Fall Job and Internship Fair will provide over 1,200 group and one-on-one session opportunities for ECU students to meet virtually with employers to discuss full-time jobs and internships,” said Tom Halasz, director of career services. “Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, there are jobs available and employers are ready to connect with ECU students.”

Halasz also says that with the pandemic, many companies implemented hiring freezes. He notes that now, those needs for workers are much greater than they were before.

“Employers have decided that they cannot wait until the economy, job market clarifies, they need people now,” said Halasz. “Employers are very aware of the challenge students had and that students are having right now.”

Participating companies include AgCarolina Farm Credit, Butterball LLC, David Weekley Homes, Enterprise Holdings, Food Lion, Hampton Farms, Insight Global, J.B. Hunt Transport, Kohl’s, Live Oak Bank, North Carolina Museum of Natural Science, N.C. State College Advising Corps, NetApp, Northwestern Mutual, Peace Corps, Sherwin Williams, Target, Travelers and more. For more information and suggestions on how to prepare for the job fair, visit the Career Services website or contact Halasz at 252-328-6050.

