TAMPA – The East Carolina track & field team completed day one of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Friday. Ansley Frady’s third place in the women’s javelin was the highlight of the day while four Pirates advanced to finals on the track.
Frady put up a throw of 45.87m (150-6) on her fourth throw of the competition to make herself the first ECU athlete on the podium on the weekend. The junior’s throw was just shy of her personal best and good for six points for the Pirates. Rebekah Bergquist finished sixth in the event, good for three points of her own.
Over in the women’s hammer throw, Grace Wills and Nyah Edwards scored points with their sixth and eighth-place finishes, respectively.
On the track, Lily Schlossberg kicked things off with her personal record in the 1,500m with her time of 4:35.30. J Henry Lyon and Chase Osborne followed Schlossberg up by advancing to the finals of the men’s race as time qualifiers in 3:52.33 and 3:52.91.
Melicia Mouzzon and Royal Burris picked up where Lyon and Osborne left off, winning their respective heats in the 200m. Mouzzon just missed her PR in 23.54 while Burris cruised to a 20.87 result.
Also on Friday, Tereza Babicka and Starrett Vesper began competition in the heptathlon and decathlon where they currently stand at 12th and eighth, respectively.
The men’s and women’s 10,000m runs, originally scheduled for Friday were delayed by lightning and will now take place at 8:00 and 8:35 a.m. on Saturday.
ECU Results
Men
200m Prelim: Royal Burris, 20.87Q
1,500m: J Henry Lyon, 3:52.33q | Chase Osborne, 3:52.91q | Alex Sawyer, 4:02.89 (16th)
400mH Prelim: Asa Simmons, 54.18 (9th)
Hammer: Brock Lasure, 45.70m (10th)
Javelin: Starrett Vesper, 45.39m (14th)
Decathlon (through five events): Starrett Vesper, 3,267 points (8th)
Women
200m Prelim: Melicia Mouzzon, 23.54Q | Makhia Jarret, 24.46 (16th)
1,500m: Lily Schlossberg, 4:35.30 (17th)
Hammer: Grace Wills, 52.72m (6th) | Nyah Edwards, 52.36m (8th) | A’riana Crumpler, 44.74m (12th) | Jasmine Jenkins, foul
Javelin: Ansley Frady, 45.87m (3rd) | Rebekah Bergquist, 39.15m (6th) | Lindsey Bayes, 34.19 (13th)
Heptathlon (through four events): Tereza Babicka, 2,846 points (12th)
Up Next
The Pirates will be back in action Saturday with the men’s and women’s 10,000m runs kicking things off bright and early.
Ansley Frady (ECU Sports Information photo)
TAMPA – The East Carolina track & field team completed day one of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Friday. Ansley Frady’s third place in the women’s javelin was the highlight of the day while four Pirates advanced to finals on the track.