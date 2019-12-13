Edgecombe Community College reaffirms commitment to teacher education program

Courtesy of Edgecombe Community College: Dr. Greg McLeod (left), president of Edgecombe Community College, and Dr. Art Rouse, interim dean of the East Carolina University College of Education, celebrate Partnership Teach after signing the agreement

EDGECOMBE, N.C. (WNCT) Edgecombe Community College recently celebrated its rebrand of the teacher education program that united with East Carolina University and 23 other institutions.

Partnership Teach is the new name for the ECU College of education’s online degree completion model.

Kathy Bradley, Partnership Teach coordinator says, ” The name Partnership East reflected the original footprint which was only in eastern NC. We continue to focus our efforts in the east, but over the years, we have expanded our online opportunities to all 100 counties.”

Approximately 900 students have graduated from the Partnership Teach degree completion model.

ECC President Dr. Greg McLeod who attended the signing ceremony in Greenville said, ” Since 2003, Edgecombe Community College has been fortunate to partner with East Carolina University on this important teacher education initiative.”