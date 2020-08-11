Eight third district housing institutions receive $634,401 from HUD in response to COVID-19

Several housing authorities in the east are getting money from the federal CARES act to help people behind on rents and mortgages.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is distributing the money to help people affected financially by the pandemic.

The help comes in the form of vouchers, which can be used to cover housing costs.

Housing authorities in Edenton, Jacksonville, Kinston, New Bern, Washington, Snow Hill, and Newport are getting shares of those grants… in all, worth more than $630,000.

“So we can help meet some of those needs those individuals that have been impacted by COVIDd 19 that they’re still struggling with and with the housing we provide those services with help them maintain their housing in the forms of rent in the form of utility payment in the form of catching up on mortgages,” said Stephanie Cox, program director with Coastal Community Action.

Coastal Community Action has several programs to help people get on their feet during the pandemic including education, employment, and transportation support.