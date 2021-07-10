Elderly couple found dead inside home following welfare check, Moore County deputies say

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN)– A homicide investigation is underway after an elderly couple was found dead inside their home, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

The couple was found just before 6 p.m. Friday at their home on Roseland Road just outside of Aberdeen.

According to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, family members spoke with D.P. Black and Mary Lou Black earlier in the day on Friday.

The family members were supposed to pick up the couple from an arranged meeting spot, but when the couple didn’t show up, the family requested a welfare check, deputies said.

When deputies went to the home to conduct the welfare check, they found D.P. Black, 91, and Mary Lou Black, 86, deceased inside.

A homicide investigation is underway.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the murders.

No information about the suspect is being released at this time, deputies said.

The cause of death of the couple was not released.

If you or anyone you know, have information that may assist with the investigation, please call the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.