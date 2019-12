NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Trent Park Elementary is introducing its new robotic club on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

TPE received a grant from Craven County Partners in Education.

Eight robots have been purchased for the club.

The robots make it possible for the students to work through problems visually and experiment with concepts they are learning.

Shaka-Ensonig Flowers, Engineer from FRC East and Marines from Marine Corps Air Station will be on-site to make connections with the students.