Elizabeth City mayor, other officials, hold press conference to discuss deadly deputy-involved shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker gave her first public statement Friday about the deadly deputy-involved shooting that has garnered national attention. Saturday morning, along with other city officials, she held a press conference to discuss the case further.

“We are demanding that we have transparency and accountability,” Mayor Parker said during the news conference.

The mayor and city manager thanked protesters for being peaceful. There have been protests every day since 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant Wednesday. They want to see the body camera footage of the incident and are demanding to hear more from Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten.

Mayor Parker said she has not personally seen the body camera footage, but said she will watch it if it is made available.

Sheriff Wooten told 10 On Your Side seven deputies are on administrative leave following the shooting. Three deputies, he said were not directly involved in the shooting, have resigned.

He also told WAVY’s Jason Marks the body camera video could be released within the next couple days.

When asked if he knew about the warrants involved Chief Buffaloe said he didn’t know about it and that they normally work hand-in-hand with the county on efforts like that https://t.co/0dpiItRPaM — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) April 24, 2021

