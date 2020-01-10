Emerald Isle Police investigate fatal shooting

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been fatally shot in Emerald Isle.

Emerald Isle Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Newport man at approximately 8:38 p.m. Thursday night.

Carl Eugene Jones, Jr. was found dead inside a home after police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Melanie Street, officials said.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the residence was fully engulfed and fire crews from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach, and Pine Knoll Shores worked late into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.

Officials said they have questioned a man in relation to the shooting; however, no further information on the individual is being released.

Investigators from Emerald Isle, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are still at the scene.