Emerald Isle receives $34.8 million grant to restore beaches and dunes

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) Emerald Isle received a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant.

The $34.8 million grant will be used for beach and dune replenishment caused by Hurricane Florence.

Congressman Greg Murphy released the following statement:

“Eastern North Carolinians are all too familiar with the drastic effects that natural disasters like Hurricane Florence can cause. We are called to be good stewards of this earth, and it is our duty to maintain the beauty of eastern North Carolina’s coast. This grant will help us do exactly that. Thank you to FEMA for allotting some of its resources to Emerald Isle. We appreciate the help in our effort to keep eastern North Carolina the most beautiful place in the world.”